Funeral services set for long-time Syracuse community leader and activist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse community will say their final goodbyes to Donna Reese, former president of the Syracuse-Onondaga NAACP, this Saturday.

Reese passed away Jan. 31. She was a Disability Rights & Civil Rights advocate, long-time community activist.

Her work with the mentally disabled at Hutchings Psychiatric Center laid the foundation for her later advocacy that transformation into full-fledged community activism.

Between her work at Hutchings, Donna served as a two-term President for the Syracuse Chapter of the NAACP from 1998-2002. She was the first woman in the Syracuse area to hold that position. During her terms as President, she became Co-Founder and Executive Committee Member of the Pan-African Village at the Great New York State Fair.

Other achievements included facilitating a monthly Vision Loss Support group at Aurora where she was a valued, hardworking, and passionate outreach specialist.

She was a mentor and advocate for Aurora, helping people in the various stages of their vision or hearing loss acclimate to the lifestyle changes that come with sensory impairments and disabilities. Her family says she was also a valued committee member for the annual Americans With Disabilities Act Celebration.

Reese was also a member of the CENTRO Board of Directors, the first African-American woman who is also Blind to hold this position.

Among the many awards Donna received some honorable mentions are:

Central New York ACLU Community Service Award

New York State Fair Director’s Award of Achievement

Southside Business Committee Outstanding Community Service Award

Syracuse NAACP President’s Award for Public Service

National Council of Negro Women Community Service Award

Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority Marjory Dowdell Fortitude Award

People’s A.M.E. Zion Church “Women on a Mission” Achievement Award

New York State Association of I.B.P.O.E Women of Achievement Award

Awarded in 2019 with a Proclamation from City Hall Common Councilors

She is a native Syracusan and was married to Duane Reese Sr. for 30 years, together for 45 years. Duane and Donna together raised three children: Duane L. Reese II (Paula), Tequila Pease, and Tamara Reese (Joe), 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours are from 10 – 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Well of Hope Church on South Avenue in Syracuse. The funeral services are at noon on Saturday.

The NAACP is collecting money to help the Reese family pay for the services.

To contribute, mail checks to NAACP c/o Donna Reese Fund; Syracuse Onondaga NAACP

P.O. Box 11081

Syracuse, New York 13218

