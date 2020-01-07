Future of former Central Tech HS becoming more clear

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The vision of transforming the old Central Tech High School into a STEAM school, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, is now becoming more real for Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh after decades of uncertainty.

“We think we have the right partners in place,” Walsh said.

An important partner, Governor Andrew Cuomo, who backs the STEAM school, now wants to add a workforce training program alongside it. It’ll be lead by SUNY Empire State College, offering job certificates just short of a college degree. In other cases, they could get a full degree, too.

Walsh says it’s modeled after a similar program in Buffalo, educating people and sending them through a pipeline straight to local businesses.

“Wherever you are in your life, whether you’re still in high school, whether you’re an adult looking to make a career transition, that this program, this project, can address all of those opportunities,” Walsh said.

Mayor Walsh admits that there have been false promises when it comes to the old Central Tech High School building before. But with public and financial support from the governor, he says they’re hopeful for the future.

“There’s still a lot more work to be done, but the fact that the governor has expressed his support, is committed to it and has added this additional element to it, I think just makes it ultimately a bigger project for everyone here in Syracuse,” Walsh said.

The city and county have already planned to put $75 million toward the STEAM school alone.

With the new component, they’re waiting to hear from the governor if there will be more money behind his commitment.

“We’re not going to rest until it’s done,” said Walsh.

Right after the Governor’s State of the State address, Walsh says he and other stakeholders will be heading back to the drawing board to figure out how they’ll get this done.

