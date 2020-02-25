Gabby Douglas speaks at Union College Tuesday

Closings
Gymnast Gabby Douglas performs a winning routine on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around competition at London Summer Olympics in August 2012. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas, 23, will appear at Union College’s Memorial Chapel at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“A Conversation With Gabby Douglas” is a student-moderated event with the gymnastics superstar.

Her position on the U.S. gymnastics team at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics cemented her place in history as the first African American to win an individual all-around gold medal.

Douglas was the first American gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions.

