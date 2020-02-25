Gabby Douglas speaks at Union College Tuesday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas, 23, will appear at Union College’s Memorial Chapel at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
“A Conversation With Gabby Douglas” is a student-moderated event with the gymnastics superstar.
Her position on the U.S. gymnastics team at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics cemented her place in history as the first African American to win an individual all-around gold medal.
Douglas was the first American gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Join In On The Cycling Challenge For The 2020 Syracuse Heart Walk
- NC State vs. UNC: Roy Williams looking to become 3rd coach with 200 ACC wins
- Syracuse’s Empire Brewing brand comes back to life; acquired by Western New York brewery
- Democratic Women of Onondaga County Host “Black Women Leading Change”
- Preserving the Gustav Stickley Home
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App