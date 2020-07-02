Galaxy Media releases Moonlight Movie Series lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Galaxy Media announced that the Moonlight Movie Series will return for 2020, but with a twist.

The popular movie series will move to the Finger Lakes Drive-In for this year to ensure social distancing protocols are followed.

The series will show a double-feature each week and will be played at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, which is located in Auburn.

The series will have nine movie nights and starts on Wednesday, July 1. The series will run every Wednesday night until August 26.

Gates will open at 7:45 p.m. and movies will start playing at 9 p.m. The concessions will be open and admission is $10 per car.

Pre-sale tickets must be purchased online by clicking here.

The Moonlight Movie Series is presented by Upstate Medical University and AmeriCU.

You can read the full movie lineup below:

July 1
Forrest Gump
Saving Private Ryan

July 8 – “Girls Night Out”
Bad Moms
Bridesmaids

July 15 – “Christmas in July”
Polar Express
Elf

July 22
Grease
Dirty Dancing

July 29
Happy Gilmore
The Longest Yard

August 5
Sherlock Gnomes
Ace Ventura Pet Detective

August 12
The Wizard of Oz
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

August 19
Step Brothers
Wedding Crashers

August 26
Women’s Rights Movement
A League of Their Own

