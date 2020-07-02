Galaxy Media releases Moonlight Movie Series lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Galaxy Media announced that the Moonlight Movie Series will return for 2020, but with a twist.
The popular movie series will move to the Finger Lakes Drive-In for this year to ensure social distancing protocols are followed.
The series will show a double-feature each week and will be played at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, which is located in Auburn.
The series will have nine movie nights and starts on Wednesday, July 1. The series will run every Wednesday night until August 26.
Gates will open at 7:45 p.m. and movies will start playing at 9 p.m. The concessions will be open and admission is $10 per car.
Pre-sale tickets must be purchased online by clicking here.
The Moonlight Movie Series is presented by Upstate Medical University and AmeriCU.
You can read the full movie lineup below:
July 1
Forrest Gump
Saving Private Ryan
July 8 – “Girls Night Out”
Bad Moms
Bridesmaids
July 15 – “Christmas in July”
Polar Express
Elf
July 22
Grease
Dirty Dancing
July 29
Happy Gilmore
The Longest Yard
August 5
Sherlock Gnomes
Ace Ventura Pet Detective
August 12
The Wizard of Oz
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
August 19
Step Brothers
Wedding Crashers
August 26
Women’s Rights Movement
A League of Their Own
