GameStop brings Black Friday crowd, other Destiny USA stores not as busy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even in the middle of a pandemic, some shoppers still made their way to Destiny USA Friday morning.

One store, though, brought a larger crowd than others. Starting at 5 a.m., there was a line of people waiting outside of GameStop, many people waiting for the PlayStation 5. One shopper said he got to the mall early for the PS5, trying to avoid the crowds.

“So I’m not around so much people and so much chaos,” said Antoine Baker, a GameStop shopper.

At first, people were not keeping their distance while waiting in line. The Destiny USA management team broke that line up themselves, telling the managers of GameStop not to let any customers in until they space out.

“We are being very vigilant in making sure that everyone is taking this seriously because we’re taking this seriously, to make sure we’re following state guidelines, as well as county guidelines,” said Nikita Jankowski, the Director of Marketing for Destiny USA.

At one point, a small fight broke out, despite several security guards waiting outside of the store.

The scene at GameStop was a sharp contrast to most other stores in the mall. Even big box stores like Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods were not drawing the typical Black Friday crowds they have seen in years past. Shoppers were able to get in and out of those stores without a line in sight.

“Not a lot of people. I mean we haven’t noticed big crowds,” said Liz Sornberger, who came from Ithaca to shop at Destiny USA with her daughter.

Sornberger comes to Destiny USA on Black Friday every year. So do Erin Galavotti and her best friend of decades. Even the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from carrying on their tradition.

“We were fearing it was going to be a little too crowded and we were going to have to do in and out, but we’re pretty comfortable and everybody’s staying safe,” Galavotti said.

The mall was closed for Thanksgiving, but it opened back up to shoppers on Friday at 5 a.m. A spokesperson for Destiny USA says if you didn’t make it to the mall on Friday, most retailers are extending their deals to the end of the month.

