Gannon Pest Control Continues Services During COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken an economic toll on many local shops. But Gannon Pest Control has been keeping busy with local businesses and residential homes.

Vice President, Jennifer Savastino, says the business is continuing their service with extra precautions. Using gloves, masks and shoe covers, Gannon technicians are helping those who are stuck at home and dealing with pests.

To learn more about Gannon or sign up for services, visit GannonPestControl.com or call 315-454-5672