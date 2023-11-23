SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire at a home at 132 Crestview Drive in Syracuse.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story home with heavy flames and smoke coming out of the attached garage.

Firefighters began to stretch hoses into the house to fight the fire and also searched for possible trapped victims. No trapped occupants were found, as all were able to escape before crews arrived, SFD said.

The fire was brought under control in roughly 20 minutes and declared out after 40 minutes.

The three people home when the fire broke out all escaped on their own, but two were treated by ambulance crews at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to SFD.

SFD says the fire started in the garage due to unattended cooking. The garage and part of the home’s first floor suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

A total of 38 fire personnel responded to the blaze.