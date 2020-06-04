Interactive Maps

Garage sales remain off-limits due to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19, garage sales are still off limits locally and across the state.

According to the governor’s office, they are considered non-essential services and therefore, not allowed.

As part of the Phase Two reopening, gatherings of ten people or fewer are allowed, however social distancing remains in effect.

That means staying six feet apart from others and wearing a face covering.

This is all done to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

