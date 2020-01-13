Garage severely damaged in Town of Salina structure fire

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged a residential garage in the Town of Salina Sunday night.

The call about a fire went out to firefighters around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Cold Springs Road near Cleveland Avenue and Duerr Road.

When crews arrived they found a garage next to a home fully involved. Two people were in the home at the time but the fire was contained to the garage.

The Liverpool Fire Department was helped by the Solvay Fire Department and Moyers Corners Fire Department.

The Liverpool Fire Chief tells NewsChannel 9 there were no injuries and the Town will likely come in and demolish the garage in the next few days.