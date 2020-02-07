Garbage, recycling pickup delayed for some Westside residents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed for one day for some Westside residents, according to a press release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s Office.

This delay is due to the weather.

The Department of Public Works crews plan on collecting garbage on the following streets on Saturday:

Pharis Street

600 block of Hamilton Street

100-600 blocks of Cayuga Streete

100-300 blocks of Whittier Avenue

Recycling pickup will happen for the following residents on Saturday:

Lewis Street

Hamilton Street

Schuyler Street

Huntington Road

Sunhill Terrace

Charlotte Street

