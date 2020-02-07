Closings
Garbage, recycling pickup delayed for some Westside residents

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Garbage-Bags-jpg_20160802023905-159532

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed for one day for some Westside residents, according to a press release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s Office.

This delay is due to the weather.

The Department of Public Works crews plan on collecting garbage on the following streets on Saturday:

  • Pharis Street
  • 600 block of Hamilton Street
  • 100-600 blocks of Cayuga Streete
  • 100-300 blocks of Whittier Avenue

Recycling pickup will happen for the following residents on Saturday:

  • Lewis Street
  • Hamilton Street
  • Schuyler Street
  • Huntington Road
  • Sunhill Terrace
  • Charlotte Street

