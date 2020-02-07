Garbage, recycling pickup delayed for some Westside residents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed for one day for some Westside residents, according to a press release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s Office.
This delay is due to the weather.
The Department of Public Works crews plan on collecting garbage on the following streets on Saturday:
- Pharis Street
- 600 block of Hamilton Street
- 100-600 blocks of Cayuga Streete
- 100-300 blocks of Whittier Avenue
Recycling pickup will happen for the following residents on Saturday:
- Lewis Street
- Hamilton Street
- Schuyler Street
- Huntington Road
- Sunhill Terrace
- Charlotte Street
