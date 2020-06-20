Garth Brooks tickets back on sale on Saturday

Garth Brooks at the CMA Awards After Party (WKRN Video)

(WSYR-TV) — Country music fans hoping to snag a seat to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert will have another chance to grab tickets on Saturday.

Ticketmaster had some technical errors on Friday when tickets went on sale, causing some fans to have duplicate tickets and charges.

They shut down the site for a bit and said all is fixed and should be back up and running at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The cost is $100 per car for the drive-in show. It will be shown at the Fairgrounds next Saturday, June 27.

