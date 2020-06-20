Interactive Maps

Garth Brooks tickets back on sale on Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Country music fans hoping to snag a seat to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert will have another chance to grab tickets on Saturday.

Ticketmaster had some technical errors on Friday when tickets went on sale, causing some fans to have duplicate tickets and charges.

They shut down the site for a bit and said all is fixed and should be back up and running at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The cost is $100 per car for the drive-in show. It will be shown at the Fairgrounds next Saturday, June 27.

To buy tickets on Saturday, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

