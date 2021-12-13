Gas in CNY continues to get cheaper, for now

(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to go down both statewide and across the country, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, which is three cents cheaper than last week. Meanwhile, the price of gas here in New York State is $3.52, down two cents from last week. Last year, at this same time, the national average was $2.16 and the state average was $2.26.

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.47 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.51 (down one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.54 (down two cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.48 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.55 (down three cents from last week)

AAA also believes gas prices could trend up with year-end holiday travel increasing the demand next week.