Gas in CNY continues to get cheaper, for now

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to go down both statewide and across the country, according to AAA. 

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, which is three cents cheaper than last week. Meanwhile, the price of gas here in New York State is $3.52, down two cents from last week. Last year, at this same time, the national average was $2.16 and the state average was $2.26. 

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York: 

  • Batavia – $3.47 (up one cent from last week) 
  • Buffalo – $3.46 (no change from last week) 
  • Ithaca – $3.50 (down one cent from last week) 
  • Rochester – $3.51 (down one cent from last week) 
  • Rome – $3.54 (down two cents from last week) 
  • Syracuse – $3.48 (down one cent from last week) 
  • Watertown – $3.55 (down three cents from last week) 

AAA also believes gas prices could trend up with year-end holiday travel increasing the demand next week. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area