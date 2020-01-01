Gas price outlook for 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and rising gas prices. However, experts say the last part of that phrase may not be true in 2020.

Researchers are forecasting gas prices in 2020 will actually be two cents lower than last year at $2.60 per gallon. Of course, that won’t be true all year.

Gas prices tend to rise as refiners switch to summer blends, and that will also happen this year.

GasBuddy, a company specializing in finding real-time gas prices, predicts prices will be lowest in February and will rise to a peak in May.

Many large cities are also likely to see jumps to more than $3.00 per gallon, and prices could go up to $4.00 per gallon in parts of the West Coast.

Gas prices are determined by the world market for oil.

