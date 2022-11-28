SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you’re looking for cheap gas, you are going to want to pay attention to this!

Although gas prices are continuing to fall across New York, Syracuse residents are in luck for the time being.

The national average is now $3.55, down $0.11 from November 21.

New York’s average is now $3.79, up $0.06 from November 21.

On November 21, 2021, the New York average was $3.56.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.73, down $0.04 from last week.

Syracuse residents are in luck!

One local gas station in North Syracuse is offering an exceptional deal for drivers.

MD’s Market on 523 S. Main St. in North Syracuse is offering gas for $2.87 per gallon.

According to a worker at the MD’s Market, it’s not a fluke! It’s for real!

“He’s offering lower prices to give everyone a much-needed break,” says the cashier.



