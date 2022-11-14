SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices locally have now surpassed the national average yet again after months of us dodging the price hike.

The national average is now $3.77, down $0.03 from November 7.

Local drivers are now feeling pain at the pump again as gas prices across NY continue to rise.

New York’s average is now $3.90, up $0.03 from November 7.

On November 7, 2021, the New York average was $3.56.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.81, up $0.03 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.78 (no change from last week)

Buffalo – $3.78 (no change from last week)

Elmira – $3.77 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.80 (down 1 cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.82 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.91 (up 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.81 (up 3 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.95 (up 5 cents from last week)

AAA says that prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside fluctuating oil prices.