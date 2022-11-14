SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices locally have now surpassed the national average yet again after months of us dodging the price hike.
The national average is now $3.77, down $0.03 from November 7.
Local drivers are now feeling pain at the pump again as gas prices across NY continue to rise.
New York’s average is now $3.90, up $0.03 from November 7.
On November 7, 2021, the New York average was $3.56.
On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.81, up $0.03 from last week.
Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY
- Batavia – $3.78 (no change from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.78 (no change from last week)
- Elmira – $3.77 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.80 (down 1 cent from last week)
- Rochester – $3.82 (no change from last week)
- Rome – $3.91 (up 2 cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.81 (up 3 cents from last week)
- Watertown – $3.95 (up 5 cents from last week)
AAA says that prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside fluctuating oil prices.