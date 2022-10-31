SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of the gas price cooling off, it appears that we may be experiencing rising prices again.

The national average is now $3.76, down $0.03 from October 24.

Now, gas prices are on the rise here at home.

New York’s average is now $3.82, up $0.14 from October 24.

On October 24, 2021, the New York average was $3.40.

On average, the cost around Syracuse is $3.73, up $0.14 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.76 (up 9 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.76 (up 24 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.80 (up 9 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.79 (up 9 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.85 (up 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.73 (up 14 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.83 (up 13 cents from last week)

According to AAA, President Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve this winter to help keep gas prices down. Since the barrels are part of an earlier planned Strategic Petroleum Reserve release, the market is likely to have already priced in the impact on oil prices. The Biden administration said it plans to restock the reserves as soon as oil prices fall between $67 and $72 per barrel. Higher than last week, oil prices range from $87 to $95 per barrel Monday morning.