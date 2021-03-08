Gas prices are up 5 cents, on average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are still moving upward, both in New York and the country as a whole.

With average prices up five cents since last week, the national average is $2.77 and New York’s is $2.83.

Last year at this time, the national average was $2.39, while New York’s was $2.57.

“If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect incremental price increases — of at least nickel — at their local gas stations in March,” AAA says. “At the same time, motorists have yet to see any relief from gas price spikes following outages at Gulf Coast refineries.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York: