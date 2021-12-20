Gas prices continue to drop before the holidays

(WSYR-TV) — Just before the likely increase of holiday travel, national and state gas prices have continued to decline, according to AAA.

Nationwide the price of a gallon of gas is $3.31, down two cents from last week. Meanwhile, New York State is priced at $3.51, down one cent from last week. Compared to prices at this point last year, a gallon of gas cost New Yorkers $2.30 and was $2.22 across the country.

Here are prices around Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.46 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.51 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.53 (down one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.47 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.54 (down one cent from last week)

AAA says the price of a barrel of gas is below $70, but should go up over the holidays.

“Gasoline demand will likely increase with holiday travel and then drop in January when we typically see the cheapest prices of the year,” AAA said in a press release.