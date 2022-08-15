A gas nozzle is held up at a filling station in Wilmington, N.Y. (Photo: Roy Holzer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to fall across the country, although New York continues to pay more on average, according to AAA.

The national average on August 15 is $3.96, down $0.10 from August 8. New York’s average is $4.34, down $0.09 from August 8.

On August 15, 2021, New Yorkers were paying around $3.23 per gallon.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $4.43. This is $0.08 less than the average on August 8, 2022, AAA says.

Price Changes Across CNY and WNY

Batavia — $4.50 (down $0.05 from August 8)

Buffalo — $4.39 (down $0.07 from August 8)

Elmira — $4.36 (down $0.06 from August 8)

Ithaca — $4.50 (down $0.09 from August 8)

Rochester — $4.45 (down $0.09 from August 8)

Rome — $4.53 (down $0.10 from August 8)

Syracuse — $4.43 (down $0.08 from August 8)

Watertown — $4.57 (down $0.11 from August 8)

AAA shares that while gas demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have helped lower prices at the pump.

Looking for some ways to save money? Consumer Reports has some tips to save gas.