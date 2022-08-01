A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As gas prices continue to drop at a steady rate, the increase for demand is beginning to creep back in.

According to AAA, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand is increasing as the inventory levels are gradually dropping. This could possibly lead to increase in gas prices or the decrease in gas prices. However, AAA does say that prices will continue to drop, for now.

As of August 1, 2022, the average price of gas in New York is $4.52, down $0.06 since July 25.

As of August 1, 2022, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.21, down $0.15 from last week. The price for gas on August 1, 2021, was averaging around $3.21.

Here is a look at prices of gas around the region, courtesy of AAA:

Batavia – $4.49 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.51 (down 7 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.50 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.65 (down 6 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.61 (down 7 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.70 (down 6 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.58 (down 7 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.72 (down 3 cents from last week

The oil price as of August 1 is at $98 to $104 per barrel. According to AAA, if oil prices increase, gas prices will likely follow as oil accounts for half of each gallon of gasoline produced.

To stay up to date with gas prices in our area, you can visit our Gas Prices page.