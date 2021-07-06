Gas prices continued its boom during the Fourth of July

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gasoline prices continued its rise during the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA. 

The national average is up three cents to $3.13 compared to last week. During this time last year, the price of gas was nearly a dollar less at $2.18. 

Meanwhile, New York State is also up three cents compared to last week. The average price for gas is $3.18 a gallon. One year ago, New Yorkers were playing $2.25. 

Here is a look at gas around our region: 

  • Batavia – $3.14 (up four cents since last Monday) 
  • Buffalo – $3.12 (up five cents since last Monday) 
  • Ithaca – $3.18 (up seven cents since last Monday) 
  • Rochester – $3.16 (up six cents since last Monday) 
  • Rome – $3.24 (up two cents since last Monday) 
  • Syracuse – $3.16 (up two cents since last Monday) 
  • Watertown – $3.21 (up three cents since last Monday) 

