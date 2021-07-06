Gas prices continued its boom during the Fourth of July

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gasoline prices continued its rise during the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.

The national average is up three cents to $3.13 compared to last week. During this time last year, the price of gas was nearly a dollar less at $2.18.

Meanwhile, New York State is also up three cents compared to last week. The average price for gas is $3.18 a gallon. One year ago, New Yorkers were playing $2.25.

Here is a look at gas around our region: