Gas prices continued its boom during the Fourth of July

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gasoline prices continued its rise during the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.
The national average is up three cents to $3.13 compared to last week. During this time last year, the price of gas was nearly a dollar less at $2.18.
Meanwhile, New York State is also up three cents compared to last week. The average price for gas is $3.18 a gallon. One year ago, New Yorkers were playing $2.25.
Here is a look at gas around our region:
- Batavia – $3.14 (up four cents since last Monday)
- Buffalo – $3.12 (up five cents since last Monday)
- Ithaca – $3.18 (up seven cents since last Monday)
- Rochester – $3.16 (up six cents since last Monday)
- Rome – $3.24 (up two cents since last Monday)
- Syracuse – $3.16 (up two cents since last Monday)
- Watertown – $3.21 (up three cents since last Monday)