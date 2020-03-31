Gas prices have dropped below $2 gallon in many areas of the U.S.: AAA

(WSYR-TV) — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped below $2 per gallon for the first time in four years. Today’s national gas price average dipped to $1.997 to be exact.

Here in New York State, the average is $2.33 with motorists able to find gas for less than $2.25 per gallon at 24 percent of gas stations. AAA expects gas prices to drop by at least another quarter in April.

The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to $20/bbl – a closing price not seen since 2002. For the last 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56/bbl with the national pump price average at $2.63.

Across the region, Buffalo is at $2.37, Rochester $2.32, and Syracuse at $2.28 per gallon.

“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people are staying home and less demand for gas,” said Elizabeth Carey, AAA spokesperson. “While demand is diminishing, COVID-19 is not impacting the U.S. gasoline supply.”