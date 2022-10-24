A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gas station Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As the national price of gas begins to decrease, New York is remaining stationary.

The national average is now $3.79, down $0.10 from October 17.

Gas prices in New York are now coming to a halt.

New York’s average is now $3.67, down $0.01 from October 17.

On October 17, 2021, the New York average was $3.53.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.59, resulting in no change from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.73 (down 1 cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.67 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.53 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.71 (down 2 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.69 (down 1 cent from last week)

Rome – $3.75 (no change from last week)

Syracuse – $3.59 (no change from last week)

Watertown – $3.70 (down 1 cent from last week)

According to AAA, President Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to help keep gas prices down. The Biden administration said it plans to restock the reserves as soon as oil prices fall between $67 and $72 per barrel.