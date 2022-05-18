SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Joshua Lashomb owns Josh’s Tree and Landscaping out of Liverpool, and he says he’s shelling out more money because of gas prices.

As of Wednesday May 18, the average price for a gallon of gas in Onondaga County was $4.79 according to AAA. Lashomb said he’s paying over $2,500.00 per week to fill up all of his equipment, when in 2021 he was paying around $1,500.00 per week. “Interesting for sure, adapting, adjusting to either you know a shortage, gas/diesel being crazy expensive,” said Lashomb.

He said he’s had to make some changes. “So instead of leaving that chipper on for instance, we’ll leave it on idle and we’ll shut it off a lot.” He says it help saves them on gas.

Lashomb told NewsChannel 9 he’s charging, on average, around $100.00 more per job to help cover the costs. “Most customers this year when they got their renewal letters for lawn mowing they completely understood. We sent a fuel letter out saying if fuel reached over $4.00 a gallon you know prices will be x-amount.”

Like everyone else, he want’s the prices to go down. “if we could get gas and diesel to go down that would be great because you know I think it would help out a lot of people because a lot of people do have budgets and stuff like that, and businesses have budgets and expenses and it would be nice if we could just get back to normal.”