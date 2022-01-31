Gas prices jump five cents across CNY, AAA says

(WSYR-TV) — Due to the pandemic, gas prices are up substantially high than a year ago. Even with that said, this last week has people at the pump with significantly lighter wallets.

Gas prices are up nationally and here in the Empire State, according to AAA. Across the country, drivers are paying $3.37 per gallon, up four cents from last week. New Yorkers, on average, are paying $3.55 per gallon, which is up five cents from last week. Last year, a gallon of gas cost $2.42 per gallon across the country, and $2.51 in New York State.

Here is a look at prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.51 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.49 (up four cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.54 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.55 (up five cents from last week)

Rome – $3.58 (up five cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.51 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.54 (up two cents from last week)

AAA also says that tensions between Ukraine and Russia have contributed to the volatile market and high oil prices. They report oil prices are currently in the high $80s to low $90s.