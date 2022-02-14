Drivers in Ithaca are paying as much as ten cents more per gallon

(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices have been rising steadily in 2022, but tack on the rising tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, and AAA says you’ll pay even more at the pump.

Both the national and state average price for a gallon of gas is up significantly, according to AAA. Drivers across the country are paying $3.49 on average, which is up five cents from last week. Meanwhile, here in the Empire State, drivers are paying six cents more per gallon with the average price at $3.68.

When you compare those prices to a year ago, the national average is up 98 cents more and the state average is up $1.08.

Here is a look at the average price of gas through Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.60 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.62 (up nine cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.68 (up ten cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome – $3.70 (up seven cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.64 (up nine cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

AAA added that pump prices will likely continue to “follow suit as demand grows and stocks decrease if crude prices continue to climb.”