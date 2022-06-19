SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The national average per gallon of gasoline is back under $5 this week after hitting $5.02 the week before.

Villy Love, who lives in Syracuse and recently turned 18, says handling the responsibilities of an adult has not been easy, given the economic climate.

“As soon as I get into the world I have got to face high gas prices, getting up there to five dollars,” he said, “I’m not even gonna lie I can’t even make it to work!”

Love might find some relief at the pumps this week, Professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University Patrick Penfield says it’s due to the Federal Reserve making an effort to tamp down inflation.

“How they do that is increased interest rates,” he said, “So if you go to buy a home or buy a car or charge things, it’s more expensive. And so that’s the dilemma, that fuel oil is so essential to our economy.”

“So when those things start to happen, things start to slow down and that’s when prices will start to fall, especially with oil.”

It may be a great short-term fix at the pumps, but it could have significant long-term effects.

“Every time they increase it, that’s kind of what happens. The cost of money goes up,” Penfield says.

“And so for us consumers, that’s where, again, we have less disposable income. And so the more they raise interest rates, the less money we have. So the less money we have, the less money we spend. And that’s kind of when a recession will happen.”

This makes it even more difficult for Love when the only thing not inflating is his paychecks.

“I have got to find a side hustle or just get a different job,” he said, “A lot of these jobs are not even paying that good, for real.”