Gas station canopy collapses, no one injured

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A scary moment in Cicero for those at the Sunoco gas station on East Taft Road Wednesday afternoon, as the canopy over the gas pump collapsed.

The owner of the gas station has just come by to fill out some routine paperwork and get the mail. He went out to his car, but realized he forgot the mail and went back inside. That’s when the canopy came down. His general manager told NewsChannel 9 he believes it was a little luck of the Irish that helped save his boss.

Cicero Police tell us nobody was hurt, but a car and truck were damaged from the collapse. There was no gas leak, either.

The general manager of the Sunoco believes the snow and ice buildup on top of the canopy is what caused it to collapse. He says it is a good reminder for homeowners to make sure they clean off their roof when the snow starts to build up.

Whoa. The canopy at the Sunoco along Taft road collapsed. A Cicero Police Officer saw it happen. No one was hurt, but some cars were damaged. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/vGODwApSk3 — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) December 4, 2019

Below is a raw interview with Tim Everingham, general manager of the Sunoco, as well as raw video of the scene.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9