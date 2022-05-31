SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting June 1 New York State residents will finally see some relief at the pump as the State gas tax suspension goes into effect. Due to surging prices, the state is removing a share of its gas tax decreasing prices per gallon by roughly $0.16. Some counties are taking that gas tax suspension a step further and removing some local taxes as well including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties.

But when will you see the price reduction at the gas pump?

For some gas stations like the Byrne Dairy on Thompson Road, the price reduction was already in effect a day early on Tuesday, May 31. Their price per gallon of regular gas decreased by $0.22 to a new price of $4.57 per gallon.

However, many other local gas station managers weren’t even aware of the price change when we asked them Tuesday afternoon, including managers at a local Mobil, Valero, Sunoco and Speedway. Mirabito was aware of the gas tax suspension and said their prices would be coming down about $0.20 per gallon come Wednesday morning.

Many customers were also unaware, telling us it was the first they were hearing of it, but were thankful for a little relief to their wallets.

AAA warned customers on Tuesday that it may take several days for some gas stations to reflect the price changes, but if it’s been more than that and you suspect prices still haven’t dropped you can contact the State Attorney General’s Office or the State Department of Taxation and Finance.

The State Department of Taxation and Finance told NewsChannel 9 they’ve been in contact with motor fuel retailers for months regarding these price changes. NewsChannel 9 also reached out to Onondaga County but has yet to hear back.