Geddes Police investigating after Centro Bus canopy, garage hit by gunfire

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Geddes Police are investigating two shots fired incidents.

The first incident occurred at approximately 1:00 am on Sunday near the intersection of Westlind Road and West Genesee Street. Several rounds struck the Centro Bus canopy located in front of Tully’s Restaurant.

The second incident happened a short time later in the vicinity of Southview Road and West Genesee Street, where a garage was struck by a single bullet.

No one was injured at either location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geddes Police Department with any information at (315) 468-3283 or PoliceTips@townofgeddes.com