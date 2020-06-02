Geddes Town Supervisor facing DWI charges

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Geddes Town Supervisor was arrested for driving drunk after getting pulled over late Friday night.

The Geddes Town Attorney confirms that 62-year-old Jerry Albrigo was arrested by State Police.

Troopers say Albrigo was stopped on State Fair Boulevard in the Town of Geddes for speeding and for crossing the hazard markings on the road. He was then found to have a BAC of .12%.

Albrigo was arrested for driving drunk and is due back in court August 3rd.