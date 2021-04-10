General public welcomed back to SU Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– From no one to students, and now the general public. Syracuse University fans were back in the stands at the Carrier Dome Saturday for the Women’s Lacrosse game.

Fans traveled near and far to watch the game including Adrianna Gallina who traveled with her dad and sister from Rochester.

“This is our first game since corona,” she said.

These little girls play lacrosse themselves and were excited about the game.

And for season ticket holders, they felt like they were getting back to a bit of normalcy.

“Well it’s great to be able to get in there again, I want to see the dome and see the game,” David Klien said.

Klein and his wife both felt comfortable going to the game in-person since they have been vaccinated and the seats are spread apart.

With more fans heading back to the dome, university-area businesses, like Varsity Pizza were starting to feel the rush and they said the warm weather was helping.

“We’re starting to pick up on business a little bit and with the nicer weather also it’s really helping us,” said manager, Diana Huster.

Huster said they are nowhere near business as usual yet, but she remains hopeful that each day they get a little busier than the last.

Fans are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination to be allowed inside.

The next game fans can attend at the dome is men’s lacrosse on Saturday, April 17.