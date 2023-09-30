MUMFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Genesee Country Village & Museum, located at 1410 Flint Road in Mumford, is hosting its annual Agriculture Fair this weekend, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

People will have the chance to enjoy a farmer’s market featuring smoked meats, honey, apples, maple syrup and baked goods. All items at the farmer’s market are made or grown right here in New York.

Livestock, including goats, sheep and cattle, will be on display at the fair. Vintage baseball games will also be played at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Attendees can also enjoy food and craft beverages from multiple restaurants at the fair.

Tickets for adults cost $25, student tickets for those 13-18 years old cost $22 and youth tickets for those 3-12 years old cost $19. Senior tickets for those who are 62 and over cost $22.

Museum members and children under 3 years old will be admitted for free. Tickets can be bought online or onsite at the museum.

Tickets bought onsite at the museum will include a $1.50 surcharge.

