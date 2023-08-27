MUMFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — History buffs and craft beer lovers will be able to head out to the Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Hop Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road in Mumford.

Visitors can tour a 19th-century brewery, taste historic beers and local craft beers and learn about hop production and usage in 19th-century New York. Live music and a beer garden will also be featured at the festival.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE.