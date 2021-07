GENESEO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Geneseo airshow is set to take off on July 10. It’s a chance for aviation buffs to see some rare aircraft take to the skies.

This year it’s being held drive-in style with vehicles parking in rows at the flight line. Among some of the highlights are the C4-7 Skytrain “Whiskey Seven”, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team and much more.

The show will run from July 10-11. Tickets range from $40 to $145 dollars per vehicle, and are available to buy online here.