Geneva school teacher found dead, husband arrested during ‘suspicious death’ investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Waterloo woman is dead and her husband behind bars after an investigation into a suspicious death Friday.

New York State Police say Ashia M. Chilson-Gray, 40, was found dead in her home on East River Street when Waterloo Police responded to a welfare check there around 10 a.m. Friday.

Her husband, 38-year-old John W. Gray III, was arrested and charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Chilson-Gray was a family and consumer sciences teacher at Geneva Middle School.

The school district released a statement on their website offering their condolences, “The Geneva City School community is greatly saddened by the sudden death of one of our staff, Ashia Chilson-Gray. Ms. Chilson-Gray was a family and consumer sciences teacher at Geneva Middle School. As a school community, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

The Geneva School District says counselors will be made available for in-person counseling and virtual counseling on Saturday, November 21. Counselors will also be available at all school buildings on Monday and Tuesday.

A nearby neighbor said this sort of thing never happens in the village.

“And the police came and they just asked if there were any cameras we had that looked that way and we didn’t,” said neighbor Ashley Coriale. “That’s all I know and the police wouldn’t confirm or deny anything with me.”