Geopipe wins $1M GENIUS NY grand prize

(WSYR-TV) — $3 million has been handed out to the five finalists of the 2020 GENIUS NY competition.

The grand prize went to Geopipe of New York City.

They build rich, immersive 3D models of real cities for urban design and architecture, games and training simulations.

