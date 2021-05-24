‘George Floyd Memorial March’ in Syracuse to commemorate one year since George Floyd’s death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been one year since George Floyd’s death, which sparked protests across the country and resulted in a guilty conviction of George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin.

Bishop H. Bernard Alex, Rebirth Syracuse and the Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network will host a “George Floyd Memorial March- Call to Action”.

The march is advertised to be “Peaceful but Powerful”, and participants are asked to meet in the church parking lot located at 817 East Willow Street in Syracuse. The march will start at 5 p.m.

