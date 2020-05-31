George Floyd protests continue in Syracuse, demonstrators are peaceful

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second consecutive day, protestors gathered in downtown Syracuse Sunday evening to protest the killing of George Floyd. By all accounts, the protestors are peaceful.
Hundreds of protestors carrying signs are currently marching through the streets of downtown Syracuse.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner talked to the group of protestors at approximately 4 p.m., after advocating earlier in the day for the protestors to peacefully get their message across.
On Saturday, protests which started out as peaceful, turned into a civil unrest situation resulting in many buildings being damaged downtown.
