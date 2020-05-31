Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

George Floyd protests continue in Syracuse, demonstrators are peaceful

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second consecutive day, protestors gathered in downtown Syracuse Sunday evening to protest the killing of George Floyd. By all accounts, the protestors are peaceful.

Hundreds of protestors carrying signs are currently marching through the streets of downtown Syracuse. 

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner talked to the group of protestors at approximately 4 p.m., after advocating earlier in the day for the protestors to peacefully get their message across. 

On Saturday, protests which started out as peaceful, turned into a civil unrest situation resulting in many buildings being damaged downtown.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected