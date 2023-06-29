SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gregory Hill, a 38-year old Georgia native, pled guilty in federal court in Syracuse today, June 29, to aggravated identity theft and misuse of a social security number.

Hill, whose aliases include Gregory Dutton, Gregory Davis and John Martin, admitted that in 2018 he impersonated a Syracuse University graduate.

While impersonating the victim, Hill fraudulently attempted to obtain copies of the SU graduate’s final transcript and diploma from the university.

Hill also sent the university a fake Virginia driver’s license with his own photo containing the victim’s name. He presented a fake social security card to SU as the victim’s social security card as well, trying to convince the university that it needed to update its files in regard to the victim’s social security number.

The impersonation continued as Hill applied for a job with a non-profit healthcare company based in Virginia while posing as the victim with an SU diploma.

Hill is already serving a seven-year sentence in a Georgia prison for a “serial romance fraud scheme” he initiated, Carla Freedman, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York said.

The charges for which Hill pled guilty to Thursday carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $500,000, as well as a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Hill will appear for sentencing carried out by United States District Judge, Glenn Suddaby on Nov. 2.