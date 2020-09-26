Georgia Tech equipment staff seen at Jimmy John’s after receiving travel exemption from NYS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Georgia Tech equipment staff were spotted at Jimmy John’s restaurant off Carrier Circle Friday night.

Being from Georgia, a state on the New York travel advisory list, they’re supposed to follow strict health and safety protocols, which includes quarantining at the team hotel.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Georgia Tech, and the assistant athletic director got back to us, saying the people at Jimmy John’s were members of the football team’s equipment staff and, “were not going to make it back to the hotel in time for the team meal, so they had to stop at Jimmy John’s to pick up dinner.”

The spokesman says they went into the restaurant with masks on, picked up food and brought their meals back to the hotel.

According to the Georgia Tech Assistant AD, since the equipment staff is traveling with the team, they are tested for COVID-19, like everyone else, three times per week.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the State and Onondaga County Health Departments, but have not heard back.