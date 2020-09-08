Get a $10 gift card for proper disposal of old mercury thermometers and thermostats

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — You can get a $10 gift card for Lowe’s and properly dispose of an old mercury filled thermometer or thermostat this week.

The Onondaga County Resource Recovery agency and Covanta, which operates the waste to energy plant are sponsoring a take back day for thermometers and thermostats on Saturday, September 12.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Miller Environmental Group, Inc., formerly known as Environmental Products and Services (532 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse)

The event is open to Onondaga County residents only, and you must fill out a form in advance and have it on the dashboard of your vehicle. You can get that form here.

This is for disposal of mercury thermometers and thermostats only. How can you tell if you have one?

Thermometers that contain mercury have a silver , metallic grey or black filling in their tubes. If the filling is red, blue, purple, green or any other color, it is not a mercury thermometer and is not eligible for drop off at this event. Unlike mercury thermometers, these can be thrown in the tra

Thermostats that contain mercury have levers or dials that you must physically move to change the temperature. If you remove the faceplate of your thermostat and see one or more glass capsules containing a silver substance, it is a mercury thermostat. Do not remove or break the capsules. If your thermostat is digital / programmable, it is not eligible for drop off; it can go in the trash.

In addition to the Lowe’s gift card, those bringing a mercury thermometer will receive a free replacement thermometer.

For more information you can visit the OCRRA website.

