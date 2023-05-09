(WSYR-TV) — Love chicken sandwiches and free meals? If so, you can head to McDonald’s on Wednesday for a free McChicken.

The restaurant chain has announced a one-day-only deal, offering free McChicken’s all day on May 10 to McDonald’s customers, but there’s a catch.

Courtesy of SHIFT Communications

In order to get your free McChicken, you have to download the McDonald’s App and order one regular or Hot ‘n Spicy McChicken with no purchase necessary.

The deal is offered to new and existing app customers to order their free McChicken at participating McDonald’s.

First time app users who order ahead will get three times the points on the app.

McDonald’s customers can pay on the app using the following payment methods: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, or Venmo. The app is available for Android and Apple devices.