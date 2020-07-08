Get a taste of the new Salt City Market at their curbside test kitchen now open for pickup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salt City Market is ready for people to start trying the food they’ll be serving once their food hall is ready in Downtown Syracuse.

Starting tonight, and then every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening this summer, Salt City Market will be operating a test kitchen at the former With Love restaurant on North Salina Street in Syracuse.

Each week the curbside pickup test kitchen will be run by one of the eight vendors that have been awarded a food stall in the Salt City Market.

Sleyrow Mason will be the first vendor, offering up several dishes from his kitchen, SOULutions.

“I’m trying to take our traditional dishes and elevate them to a more elegant level, a more fine dining level, is what I’m trying to take soul food to, is my vision with SOULutions,” Mason tells NewsChannel 9.

Market Manager Adam Sudmann says, “We’ve worked out a lot of the kinks of the recipes. We’ve been developing them, testing them for weeks now. Now it’s really good practice not just to hit those recipes, but to have a really great experience with our guests.”

SOULutions will feature things like Fire Mac and Cheese, Nacho Utica Greens, and its Red Double Cheeseburger jazzed up with a little red pepper aioli.

Mason says it’s exciting to start having people try his food, “It gets me ready for the people that’s going to be patronizing me, so I’ll see what that rush is like and get the feeling of it and learn as much as I can from the experience.”

Sudmann adds, “While we can’t have you in the dining room we want to bring some of that beautiful food out to you. And not only that but afterwards we really want to get people’s feedback so there’ll be a little card with a QR code in the bag, we want folks to help us build this market.”

Pre-orders only will be accepted up until 5 p.m. each night of operation. Pick-up will be between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each of those nights.

Besides placing your order, you’ll select a pickup time and give some information about the vehicle you’ll be picking up the food in, so they can run the food out to you.

Click here for details on pre-ordering and what’s to come with the test kitchen and the market, still scheduled to open in November on South Salina Street.

