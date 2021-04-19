‘Get hired!’ at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 30 businesses at Destiny USA are looking to fill both full and part-time positions, so Destiny USA is hosting a “Get Hired!” job fair.

Running April 19 through May 2, Destiny USA will post opening daily on its website. Positions include retail associates, store managers, and line cooks.

If you are interested, visit destinyusa.com/employment to view all open positions. If you are at the mall in person, look for the “Get Hired!” sign in storefront windows and scan the QR code.

Hiring businesses include: