Get inked at the 34th annual AM-Jam Tattoo Expo

If you're looking for your next tattoo, or just want to see some cool artwork, now is your chance!

The 34th annual AM-Jam Tattoo Expo is the oldest tattoo show in the country, and it’s in Syracuse from Friday, Jan. 24 until Sunday, Jan. 26. The convention is held at the Ramada Inn on Carrier Circle.

Whether it’s a small piece or a full sleeve, it’s all about celebrating body art.

More than 100 international and local artists are showing off their skills in 36 daily competitions.

Many artists have a reason behind why they love tattooing, but one artist had a particularly bold response.

“If I die tomorrow, my art’s on somebody, I live forever. I’ll be around for as long as they are,” tattoo artist Johnny Rotten said.

The ink-filled seminars continue until midnight on Saturday, and on Sunday the convention runs from noon until 6 p.m.

