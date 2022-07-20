SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hazy, hot, and humid! Take it easy today as the hottest air of the year moves into CNY.

TONIGHT:

It’s a breezy, tropical night across CNY with a few showers and storms possible after midnight. Lows only drop into the mid-70s! So needless to say, it’s another rough night of sleep without the AC.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Last half of the week is not quite as hot and eventually turns somewhat less humid too later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front expected to sweep through Thursday morning/midday.

The best chance of seeing at least a few scattered showers and storms comes Thursday with the cold front, but it won’t be a washout, and we should turn drier come the late afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the threat for any strong to severe storm appears to be focused in eastern New York and especially New England.

On Friday, it looks essentially dry with more sun, a pretty good breeze, and highs up around 90 once again. There’s a very small chance of a pop-up shower/storm late Friday afternoon/evening, especially south of Syracuse.

Right now, the weekend looks to start drier than not, but may not end that way. A cold front approaching us Sunday means that the weekend ends with a better chance for showers and storms. Stay tuned for details.