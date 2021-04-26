Get ready for ‘AnchorCon:’ Clayton to host ComiCon convention in August

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The world’s only Hasbro approved Optimus Prime truck will be parked on the streets of Clayton this summer.

Get ready for AnchorCon!

Clayton Rotary has officially announced that a multi-fandom ComiCon convention will be held in the Cerow Arena Recreation Arena in Clayton, New York.

The event will feature meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and Q&A sessions with celebrities such as Samantha Newark, Gregory French, Michael Koske and more.

Additionally, AnchorCon will host an interactive “history of gaming” area with gaming consoles dating back to the 1970s.

The convention will also include two video game tournaments, tabletop board games, a panel on Cosfighting and light sabers, puppeteering and cosplay makeup.

Events also scheduled for AnchorCon include an interactive movir showing with provided props, a Cosplay Contest with five categories and a “MASK-erade” ball.

AnchorCon is scheduled to be held August 20, 21 and 22 in 2021.