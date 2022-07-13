SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The third Super Moon of four this year occurs tonight. The moon rises Wednesday night at 9:18 pm but the moon officially becomes ‘full’ at 2:37 pm in the afternoon

Clouds and some showers will be around during the afternoon but should diminish in the evening allowing for, at the very least, breaks in the clouds and decent viewing conditions.

Normally the moon is about 239,000 miles away from the earth. Wednesday night it will reach a point only 221,994 miles away.

The moon to us on earth will appear about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon Wednesday night. For the casual observer, however, that difference may be too subtle to notice.

It is also called the Buck month because this is the month when male deer (bucks) see the greatest growth with their antlers.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate tonight you’ve got another chance to see a Supermoon on August 11th when the Sturgeon Full moon occurs.