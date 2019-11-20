Get rid of old electronics for free on Saturday

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the holiday season approaches, make room for those new electronics by properly disposing of old ones.

State Assemblyman Al Stirpe is sponsoring a free E-Recycling event Saturday, November 23rd from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Great Northern Parking Lot near the old Sears store.

Volunteers from CNS Northstars Hockey and Cheerleaders will be there to unload your vehicles so you don’t even have to get out to do it.

Stirpe says, “We will have eight lines setup, so no matter how many people show up, the line will move quickly. We’re pushing everyone through (Rte.) 31 through here, out Verplank Road and back onto 31. So it’s going to move quickly.”

Click here for more information about what is and isn't accepted at this event.

All the materials collected are taken by Sunnking. The company has been serving residents and businesses in NYS with proper electronics recycling for over a decade.

They say most electronics are 100% recyclable. Common materials that are recovered through our process for reuse include glass, copper, aluminum, tin, steel, iron, plastic, silver, platinum, and gold.

In addition to these reusable materials, there are also a handful of harmful and highly toxic substances such as lead, mercury, beryllium, lithium, cadmium, BRFs (Brominated Flame Retardants), PCBs (Polychlorinated Biphenyls), and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride).

